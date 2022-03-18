MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Public Library's Families First Learning is looking to create a new program to connect at-risk teens and young adults with mentors to guide them in the next steps of their lives.
Dream Bigger will provide a dedicated space geared towards setting our peers up for success, something organizers tell me is essential for a brighter future.
"Truly the only way the communities get better is from the ground up. We need these kids to be involved in the community, we need more people with boots on the ground really trying to make Missoula a better place," said Cody Meyer, Family Education Director.
The three-month summer program will help young people learn more about themselves, gain experience with business professionals, and apply those skills as they head into the workforce or higher education of their choosing.
Program coordinators hope this opens the door for endless opportunities as they help mentees turn their dreams into reality.
"I'm really excited to see what it looks like when its actually happening and get those real people in the classroom, get those experiences. To actually see kids actually go out and job shadow and kind of an internship that maybe wouldn't have been able to do," said Meyer.
To bring the program to its full potential, they're asking for your help in the form of donations of supplies and funds to provide scholarships for the program and provide learning opportunities beyond the classroom.
If you wish to participate registration is open for both mentees and mentors as the program is set to roll out in June 2022.
