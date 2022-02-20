MISSOULA, Mont. - Last week, the U.S department of Education announced over 9 million student borrowers will have some kind of debt relief, but only for those who qualify under changing requirements coming to the public service program.
Meaning for those who previously weren't enrolled, not eligible in the past, and work for a non-profit can now re-apply for loan credit or defer payments if needed.
This comes after borrowers did not see their payments counted for in the past, the program will now re-consider applications previously denied, review payment options, and apply credit towards your loans...
According to a new report by Student Loan Hero, these changes are expected to impact 30 percent of Montana federal loan borrowers and although the program isn't new, it was never perfect.
"What has happened recently and there was a big problem with it, it was very difficult to qualify for so this is something that will forgive your loan in 10 years, federal student loans so long as your working for a non-profit, or for the government so like teachers would be included, police officer, quite a large group," said Student Loan Hero.
These changes are not permanent, students have until the October of this year to sign up or see if they qualify for student loan debt relief.
If you're unsure whether or now you qualify, you're encouraged to reach out directly to your loan company to find out more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.