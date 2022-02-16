MISSOULA, Mont.- A new report from the US Census Bureau reports 77% of Montanans who identify as LGBTQIA+ experience depression, making Montana the 3rd highest in the country.
Andy nelson Executive Director for the Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center shared what he's seen in the last year alone that's impacted his community and why these numbers don't come as a surprise him.
"Many of these folks who might be suffering from depression might not have support from their direct family because of their identity or sexual orientation and also resources and a community with their specific depression,' said Nelson.
Nelson went on to say "these new anti-lgtq bills are basically making a clear statement to many folks saying , we don't want you here and we need to fight back on this because it's taking it's toll people are affected and that leads to depression, anxiety and suicide."
The survey on Help Advisor showed 3 out of 4 people in Montana who identify as LGBTQIA+ say they experienced feelings of depression at least once a week, that's 15 percent more than a person who doesn't identify with that community. Although there is no evidence on what exactly caused mental health issues among those surveyed in Montana.
Missoula therapist, Cory Smith says these numbers don't surprise him either. As he's seen these communities face challenges from receiving acceptance and positivity from friends, family, and social groups.
"We've known for quite some time now that the LGTQIA+ community deals with more mental illness more often... But not because we are LGBTQIA+ but because of how society is set up and how are viewed and treated by society that these issues are brought up,' said Smith.
That's why supportive local community members are working to close the gap for LGBTQIA+ to access resources, no matter where they are.
"We hope to be an open an affirming place for people of all sex orientations and gender identity expressions, a big part of what the center does is we provide peer to peer support groups for folks who might be newly coming out or just looking for community or a social outlet,' said Nelson.
And the bigger message, there is support out there if you need it.
Nelson expressed the message, "You are not alone, and there is hope."
Additional resources can also be accessed through their website.
