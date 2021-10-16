MISSOULA, Mon. - As we continue to spread awareness on those living with mental health challenges, something that's recognized all over the world.
One new report shows us just how much Americans to face disparities in different aspects of their lives from social, economic, and professionally, and how this all continues to affect our mental well-being.
A study conducted by professionals with all point north lodge found these staggering numbers nearly 36 percent of individuals are more depressed within the last year from pandemic. Some rural communities here in Montana have been especially hard hit with access to treatment. The experts say improving access to mental health resources during this time -- may be the best way forward.
"Recently we found that some of the biggest barriers to seeking mental health treatment were a fear of being judged of prestige lack of support in that person's environment, negative perceptions of therapy, and convenience, different situations or different populations , those all pieces all factor in very well and things we need to learn how to address as we learn how to support each other," said Dr. Ryan Drzewiecki, PsyD, LP, Director of Clinical Operations at All Points North (APN) Lodge.
As this crisis has only grown in recent years, professionals are now changing their outlook on treatment; by understanding the pandemic's impacts in people's day-to-day lives.
"We're definitely wrestling with what can we have people do, we've always had a range of options, these are the things that are great for your mental health, some of that needs to change and adapt and just to be open when you're scared but that's the challenge that's in front of all us as we struggle to manage and engage in self-care," he said.
For those struggling with mental health your encouraged to reach out for help by calling the national suicide prevention hotline at (800) 273-8255(talk)