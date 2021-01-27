New restaurants reflect on opening during a pandemic

MISSOULA, Mont. - New restaurants in Missoula are getting their first look at something like normalcy after the Missoula City-County Board of Health rolled back restrictions.
For restaurants like Cambie and Soup Farm that opened in 2020, COVID-19 restrictions are nearly all they know. Now, restaurant owners are saying they can see the light at the end of the tunnel as restrictions are lifted and vaccinations rolled out.
Cambie Taphouse and Coffee will celebrate their one year anniversary in the middle of February. With lifted restrictions, they are still ensuring six feet of social distancing between tables and offering table service. Looking back at the past year's challenges, co-owner Chris Goble recognized some positive outcomes.
"Honestly, it's brought a lot of people together and it's really shown that... if you get together, you can get through something together," Goble said. "Everybody seems like they're banding together to really help each other out and look out for everyone else."
Across town, Soup Farm opened in July. Co-owner Carl Sievers said they learned to embrace online ordering quickly because of the pandemic. He acknowledged how supportive the local neighborhood has been.
"We're really lucky to have a pretty warm reception," Sievers said. Ya know, we'll keep plucking through and then hopefully we can get to a point where we can actually start recognizing all of our people... not just by their eyes."
Both owners said they are still learning to adapt to what customers need.
Cranky Sam's Public House, Front Street Pizza and Ducrey Chocolate Maker also opened during the pandemic.