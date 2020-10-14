MISSOULA -- The Missoula City-County Health Department is working on a health officer order that will put new restrictions in place for senior living facilities.
In the last week, the percentage of active cases in the older population has gone up, specifically those older than 80.
The Health Department plans to release the order on Thursday.
It will include restrictions on visitors and group activities.
Missoula City-County Health Department's Incident Commander, Cindy Farr, said they want to take this spike seriously, because they're in a more vulnerable age range.
"We know that older people are at higher risk of having bad outcomes from this disease and so it's extremely concerning that we're seeing this shift to our older generations," Farr said.
She added that they aren't taking this step lightly and know it can be isolating to put these restrictions in place. However, she wanted to remind everyone that it's not permanent.