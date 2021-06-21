New roadside project to reduce wildlife collisions through St. Ignatius

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - The highest rate of grizzly bear collisions in the state happens on US 93 N from St. Ignatius to Ronan. In order to protect the public, and animals, from wildlife collisions, Montana Department of Transportation is proposing improvements to the highway.
Since 2010, there've been 18 grizzly bear fatalities on that stretch of road. With the grizzly bear population growing in the area, the project is aimed to protect bears, as they are a protected species, as well as other wildlife and improve safety for the traveling public.
The project will run through St. Ignatius, starting two miles south of town and ending two miles north. They'll be installing eight-foot-high wildlife fencing, wildlife jump outs and approach treatments, like cattle guards.
This project would be an addition to the reconstruction that happened in the early 2000s where eight wildlife crossing structures were installed.
"The federal, state, and tribal governments agreed to reconstruct 93 North based on the concept that the road is the visitor," Riley Lubbers, project manager with HDR Engineering, said. "It should respond and be respectful of the land and the spirit of the place. I think it's an important aspect of that area and the region."
Right now, some animals aren't using those crossing because gaps were left for private driveways. The project would fill those gaps and encourage the grizzly bears and other wildlife to use the crossings in order to move across the roadway safely.
The final design is expected to be completed in spring with construction potentially beginning in fall 2022.