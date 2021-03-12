MISSOULA -- A vision that started back in October 2020 is now becoming a reality for one local family.
Three Bales Home Supply Store is sharing the importance of a plastic free living with the community.
"I really feel like bringing a store to Missoula like this one would help educate people on those ideas and bring these well-made objects to the Missoula homes," said co-owner of Three Bales Home Supply Store, Paige Ward.
Sharing their goals to create a more sustainable living space is a dream come true, Ward said.
She added that the store could not have come at a better time.
"That was kind of a passion for me. Letting people know there are alternatives to throw away culture and these objects that are maybe not as beautiful as a plastic toilet brush sitting by your toilet. There is beautiful alternatives that are made better and have that intentionality and that timeless design to them," Ward said.
Whether it's a glass cup or some home essentials, the Ward family said this is a unique time to rethink what people have in their homes.
"It's important to bring this store into this time, where people are at home now more than ever and you are redefining those relationships and that space has just been redefined for a lot of us since we have been confined in them. I think it almost kind of serendipitous in the time of bringing this kind of store and this education to Missoula," she said.
For them it is not just about opening up a new shop, but introducing a new vision to their community.
"We are really all about all of those things coming together. Things like craftsmanship, functionality and well design and things that are going to last a long time and bringing that to Missoula," says Ward.
You can head on over now to 1425 S Higgins Ave Suite 100, as Three Bales Home Supply Shop is in full swing.