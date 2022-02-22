MISSOULA, Mont. - A new terminal at the Missoula Airport is targeted to open just a head of what's expected to be a busy summer travel season.
As travel bounces back, the mobile-app Hopper is predicting airfares will continue going up through June. Airport Director Brian Ellestad said that's also the case for flights out of Missoula.
As construction begins to finish up, airlines are also finalizing their summer flights. Ellestad advised travelers to book flights as soon as possible for the best price.
He reported most airline schedules are already set, except for Alaska and Delta who are still fine tuning.
Ellestad predicted 2022 will be a record-breaking year with more than 455,000 passengers departing from Missoula.
However, despite more travelers and a new terminal, no more new flight announcements are on the horizon at this point.
The new terminal will support the new flights sparked during the pandemic.
If you're thinking about traveling this summer, you're encouraged to book early.
"Everything is based on demand," Ellestad said. "As flights book fuller, the airlines yield management and the prices do go up. I always say book early, and if you know your summer plans now, book early.
Hopper predicts both domestic and international airfares will jump the most in March as demand recovers from the omicron variant, with an estimated total increase of about 35% by the end of May.
On top of the pandemic, jet fuel prices and pilot shortages are also contributing the these higher prices, Ellestad and Hopper report.
Construction at the Missoula Airport continues to move along. The new terminal is targeted to open early to mid-may.
