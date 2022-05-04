It was set to open on Wednesday, May 4 but the new opening date is June 8.

The overall construction is finished, but airport officials said there's a lot of new technology inside, so they're taking this next month to train their staff on how to use it. That way, it will be a completely seamless transition once it officially opens to the public.

The airport's Deputy Director, Tim Damrow, gave the press a tour of the $66M facility, starting with the new ticketing entrance.

"You're seeing 13 ticket counters, 26 total positions. That's about a three-time increase from what we have today," Darrow said.

Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte also took a tour and praised the airport's design.



"What's really cool about the architecture of this building is they've brought the field into the terminal. With all the glass upstairs, you can sit and watch planes fly in and depart," Gianforte said.

The windows he's talking about have an auto-dimming technology which cut the cost of energy by about 10-20%.

Long-time resident, Patsy Day, was disappointed when she didn't fly into the new terminal but said she's excited for her next trip.



"When I moved here in the early '80s there was really little travel. So, it's exciting and we're going to have more flights and hopefully better rates," Day said.

The terminal construction broke ground in December of 2018, and now it's just weeks away from opening. "I know all of our staff, we're just excited to see this, and we're going to be really excited to welcome everybody out," Damrow said. MSO is now one of just a handful of airports that have CT scanners in security. That means you can keep your laptops, liquids, and other devices in your bag when you go through TSA.

The new terminal also features a number of food and drink options including Black Coffee Roasting Company and a Kettlehouse Brewing Bar.

