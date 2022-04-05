New terminal to open in time for summer at Missoula Montana Airport

MISSOULA, Mont. - In less than a month, the new airport terminal opens ahead of summer travel at the Missoula Montana Airport.

Crews are currently finishing up roofing, installing furniture and cleaning the inside.

According to Airport Director Bryan Ellestad, it's changing daily.

This terminal is scheduled to open up to travelers on May 4.

The only thing that could slow the process down is permit processing for the restaurant and liquor license.

Ellestad said travel numbers are rebounding and the airport is seeing levels similar to those in 2019, but the pilot shortage and price of jet fuel are impacting summer schedules.

“We did get some upgrades from smaller equipment to larger equipment, which is kind of what that pilot shortage is," Ellestad said. "Major airlines take from the regional airlines, so it’s harder for the regional airlines, the 50 to 76 seat airplanes, to staff airplanes, so there are the pros and the cons. Everyone loves the mainline aircrafts, so it’s a bonus for communities our size in some ways."

After the new terminal opens, crews will start on the next phase for the east terminal.

They'll deconstruct and recycle the current building, then build a second space for rental cars, baggage claim and four more gates.

That portion of the project is to begin this summer as long as staff finish securing funding through federal grants, the bipartisan infrastructure law and a first security bank loan.

The front half of the new building with rental cars and baggage claim should open in 2024. The four new gates will then open in 2025.