MISSOULA, Mont. — A new business in Missoula wants to help you forget the stress of floating the Clark Fork River.
The Clark Fork Yacht Club opened behind Betty’s Devine on July 1.
It’s a tube rental and shuttle service, all in one.
Locals like Lynsey Evans are loving the bright pink tubs and the colorful van.
"It's wonderful that Missoula finally has something like this [be]cause the hassle of trying to commute and figure out where cars are dropping off. This is great. It just saves on hassle.” Evans said.
If you’ve floated the Clark Fork River before, you know it takes a lot of planning.
That’s how owner of Betty’s Devine and Co-owner of the Yacht Club, Aimee McQuilkin came up with the idea of a river floating shuttle service.
"There's a lot of crowding at the put-in, there's nowhere to park, there's no bathrooms, there's no changing room. How do you even tie a tube to your car? How do you even find a tube that's not gonna totally deflate and pop in your garage in one week? McQuilkin said.
But that’s where the Clark Fork Yacht Club saves the day.
"Hop on the van, we'll put you in at Sha-Ron . Right now, we just have that one put-in with plans to expand in the future. Then you float back to Missoula, you take out right under Bear Tracks Bridge, walk up the steps to the hip strip, return your tube, get your stuff and then you're off,” she said.
They’ll keep your personal belongings safe while you float and when you get back, you can use their changing rooms to get out of your swimsuit.
Evans would recommend it to anyone.
"I'm excited to be back on the river and stress free, not worry about anything and just enjoy the float and the scenery and my beverage,” Evans said.
They’re open daily and the shuttle leaves every hour between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.
It’s $12 for kids ages 10-13 on weekdays and $15 on weekends.
For adults, it costs $20 during the week, and $25 on the weekends.
You can reserve your spot on the Clark Fork Yacht Club’s website.