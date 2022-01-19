MISSOULA, Mont. - As local health departments struggle to fill open positions, the University of Montana recently started a workforce program that focuses on recruiting, integrating, and retaining Montana's public health workforce.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services is teaming up with UM's School of Public and Community Health Sciences to create what they're calling a “graduate-to-workforce pipeline.”
The program's manager, Leigh Taggart, said they want to help public health departments fill open positions.
"Our goal is to work collaboratively on programs that can help support our public health workers," Taggart said.
In addition, Taggart said that on top of helping public health organizations hire and recruit employees, they'll help train new ones and promote public health as a career choice.
"My hope is that this is sustainable and that this is not a fly-by-night program," Taggart said.
Officials with the Missoula City-County Health Department said this program comes at a time when they're facing challenges.
This week, they had to stop contact tracing due to a lack of employees, so Health Officer, D'Shane Barnett, said this program is needed now more than ever before.
"We're really excited to see this develop into a two-way pipeline where we're providing them with information about what we really need in order to improve public health, and then they're getting us the folks to actually fill that need," Barnett said.
The program comes at an unprecedented time, but Taggart hopes it will help public health departments at a time when they need it most.
"Montana's a unique state, and we're a unique place, and we need to be unique in our creativity and in our approach to solving these challenges," she said.
The workforce program has a website, with resources including a list of all open public health positions across the state.
