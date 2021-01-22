New vintage store focuses on sustainable fashion

MISSOULA, Mont. - A new vintage store, Pink Elephant, is taking over the empty storefront at the busy corner of Higgins and Broadway. The shop's main focus is sustainable fashion.
They sell vintage fashion ranging from the 1920s through 2008. The store acquires their stock anyway the can, through garage sales, estate sales and trade-ins with customers.
Co-owner Tony Montoya said they aren't just focusing on keeping clothes out of landfills.
"Anything we can do, ya know, [I'm a] big believer in recycling," Montoya said. "Anything you can possibly recycle... everything from clothes to like your household items. If we can provide a way to do that with clothes, we're all about that. We even have old cameras, old door stops and old mannequins. Anything we can give another life to, I've always been about."
Sustainable fashion is a growing fashion trend this year. It was seen throughout inauguration festivities. Dr. Jill Biden wore earrings from designer Monique Pean, made from recycled platinum. Another viral and sustainable piece featured was Sen. Bernie Sanders' gifted mittens that were handmade from old sweaters by Vermont teacher Jen Ellis.
The store owner said they are hoping to do a grand opening towards the end of January after ironing out a few last big details, like getting their sign hung up outside.