MISSOULA, Mont. - Hello 2022! And of course ringing in the new would not be complete without a new year's resolution. One of the biggest new year’s resolutions we're hearing today from local business owners and employees, work less and give back to the community around you.
One man we spoke to, 'New York Rob,' as he's known around Missoula, shares the common resolution most of us can agree on for 2022.
"I am going to lead a happier and healthier life and I'm going to connect more with my children," said Rob.
Jeff Crouch, 10-year owner of one of Missoula's go-to spots for festive drinks shares how this impacts the foot traffic he sees at the start of every new year.
"Everybody had resolutions and they decide to get healthy, there's a lot of people who take a month off from drinking in January and February, which is great but that also means we're really slow," said Crouch.
The upside for him, the timing is great to give him a chance to complete his own resolution for his fellow employees.
"It comes down to December being your biggest time of the year, then in January it's a chance to catch up and, catch up with a little rest for my employees who've been working super, super hard all through COVID because we're an essential business but also in the holidays so it's a great chance to give people a day off," said Crouch.
It's also important to keep in mind, with ongoing nationwide worker and supply shortages following us into the new year for many returning to work, it may look a little different in the new year.