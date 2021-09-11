MISSOULA, Mont. - Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of September 11th, a day that changed United States history forever.
Thousands across the country are paying tribute including right here in Montana, as well New York officials who witnessed it all.
One of those tributes includes one of many deployments we've seen from the New York fire Department's Incident Management Team.
In their recent visit to Montana, the team assisted our local firefighters in combating the heavy fire season over the summer.
During their time here they reflect on the events post-September 11. They tell us, helping our fire teams is just one way of showing their appreciation for the help our firefighter's offered on their city's road to recovery.
"It's an honor for us to come out here and help out with the community that helped us after 9/11, after 9/11 the wildfire community came out and assisted us, with the trade center and since then we've been doing everything we can to try and pay back to the community for the help they gave us during our time of need," said NYFD Incident Commander, Richard Deprima.
As they returned to their homes where this all started in New York, officials tell us this will certainly not be their last visit to the Treasure State.