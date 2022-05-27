New York Times features Missoula refugee cooking program

MISSOULA, MT- The New York Times posted a story this morning that Missoula’s most in-demand kitchen is run by refugees, its called United We Eat...and it is transforming how local residents eat and how refugees support themselves.

Meals are cooked out of the basement of the First United Methodist Church on East Main Street.

Cooks are from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The United We Eat website reads they aim to celebrate the incredible culinary talent of Missoula’s newest neighbors, whose rich and flavorful cooking traditions provide a cultural bridge that enriches our shared community

Most recently they hosted an event teaching people traditional Ukrainian cooking.

You can read the New York Times article here.