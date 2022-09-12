Next Missoula Mayor to be appointed Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City Council is preparing to select its next mayor after long-time Mayor John Engen passed away in August.

Six applicants were interviewed last week. City council will move forward with nominations from that pool at Monday's meeting.

Those candidates are Jacob Elder, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice, Teigan Avery, Mike Nugent and Patrick Weasel Head.

At Monday's meeting, city council members will nominate final candidates from the interview pool. The floor will then open for public comment. City council is also accepting emails and calls as of Monday morning. Then, city council will comment and vote.

Seven votes are needed for majority. City council will continue rounds of voting until majority is met.

According to state law, if there are two successive votes where votes casted are identical, then city council members may nominate a new person, whether or not that person has applied and interviewed. However, they do have to meet qualifications.

Acting Mayor Gwen Jones shared what she anticipates key themes will be during discussion.

"I anticipate discussing applicants knowledge of local government, applicants relationships within the community and within local government, applicants character and work backgrounds, what they bring to the table, all sorts of things," Jones said. "There's a lot of different factors that go into the equation, and of course, people weigh different factors differently."

The appointed mayor will be sworn in by Wednesday, September 14 and begin meeting with city staff to transition.

Missoula City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday night. Meeting information can be found here.