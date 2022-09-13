MISSOULA, Mont. - The NIH All of Us" research tour is making a stop here in the treasure state in their mission to collect more health-related data, especially in those under-represented communities.

They're doing this by inviting everyone to come out for a free screening to share their information. Tour manager Ruben Campino shares this would ultimately build a bigger ‘library database' to share among all research medical professionals.

"They are able to learn about their DNA, we study things such as 59 different genes to see if they have those genes so they can use that information as preventative health, we also study a big list of medications so they can see if any one of these mediations react different to their body, and another one of my personal favorites is the fact that we help you learn where you come from,” said Campino.

Local organizations like the University of Montana share how this is essential, especially for certain groups across the state.

"People with disabilities in rural areas have a lot of health concerns that may not be understood by NIH and the national agenda and so just being able to engage in the conversation about what the concerns are and what the priorities are for people with disability in Montana,” said Meg Traci with UM rural institute

They hope to build over the next years and set up for everyone to be more knowledgeable of their health and get connected to those resources no matter who you are.

"One of the main biggest things is making a difference for future generations by finding these underrepresented communities going and taking our tours so they can have the opportunity to learn about their health,” said Campino.

The tour will be parked at Caras Park Tuesday and Wednesday and at the University of Montana campus Thursday and Friday from 10 am – 9pm.Afterwards they will be in our neighboring Washington, taking residence next week in Spokane.