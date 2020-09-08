The wildfires in California are reported to be the largest in state history, burning more than two million acres. The Montana Red Cross has sent several volunteers to help assist fire victims.
Thousands are under mandatory evacuations due to more than 20 fires burning across California. Nearly four thousand structures have already burned, even more are threatened, and people are needing to be rescued by helicopter.
Montana Red Cross spokesperson Matt Ochsner said nine volunteers from Kalispell, Helena, Bozeman and Dillion are on two-week deployments in the golden state.
"We have some who are helping out with health services. Nurses, for example, are helping do wellness checks when people check into a shelter and then are also there helping if anybody is having medical issues," Ochsner said.
He added others are assisting at Red Cross shelters, from helping with lodging to feeding fire victims.
Ochsner said the best way Montanans can help out is to donate to the Red Cross. Click here to donate.