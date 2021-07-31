Update, Aug. 1 at 2:02 pm:
As of 2:00 pm, there is no more entry permitted to Finley Point or north of mile 6 until further notice the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department announced.
People are being asked to fully evacuate at this time.
The fire department says the closure is for safety as high winds are predicted.
Dale Nelson, the disaster emergency services coordinator for the tribe, tells Montana Right Now at least a thousand people are displaced by the fire.
Update, Aug. 1 at 2:02 pm:
As of 2:00 pm, there is no more entry permitted to Finley Point or north of mile 6 until further notice the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department announced.
People are being asked to fully evacuate at this time.
The fire department says the closure is for safety as high winds are predicted.
Update, Aug. 1 at 11:08 am:
Overnight and into the morning, multiple structures were lost to the Boulder 2700 fire.
At this time it is estimated that around 20 structures were lost in the fire.
Mark Clary, Lake County OEM tells Montana Right Now the types of structures lost were a mix of permanent residences and seasonal, however, more full-time residences were lost.
A mandatory evacuation has been issued from mile marker 6 to 13 on Highway 35 and all of Finley Point the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes- Division of Fire reported Sunday morning.
Those evacuated are being asked to put a sock on the doorknob, as well as a pillowcase over the mailbox to let responders know the residence is vacated.
The Red Cross has set up a shelter for evacuees at the Linderman Elementary School, 312 4th Ave. E. in Polson.
If you need assistance evacuating, the fire department says you can stop at the Finley Point Fire Hall across from the grill.
According to the update, winds have shifted, pushing active fire towards the lake to the west and south from mile marker 10, where the fire has jumped Highway 35.
Highway 35 is closed at the junction of Highway 93, Highway 35 on the south end, and at mile marker 15 on the north end
As a precaution, power has been shut off for any further starts from mile 6 to Yellow Bay, as well as for Finley Point.
The fire department is also warning that people south of Mile 6 to Highway 35 should be prepared for evacuation as well.
According to an update from the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes- Division of Fire, the Boulder 2700 Fire is estimated to be 1,150 acres large.
Aviation resources are continuing to drop retardant and water on the fire at this time, and a Northern Rockies Type 2 team has been assigned to this fire and will be in briefed in the next day or two the update said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
POLSON, Mont. - A 150-acre fire is burning in the Mission Mountains east Flathead lake, eight miles east of Polson.
Evacuations have been prompted to homes near the fire on Highway 35. Lake County Sheriff's Department and local fire crews are handling evacuations.
The fire is believed to be human-caused, according to CSKT Division on Fire. Investigations are underway.
The fire, burning in steep, difficult terrain, is expected to grow throughout Saturday.
B-2700 Road of of Highway 35 is closed.
You can call Division of Fire at 676-2550 with questions.