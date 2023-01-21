The University of Montana reports a campus assault

UPDATE AT 2:05 PM:

No evidence of a gas leak was found and NorthWestern Energy has given the all clear.

Students are allowed to return to Jesse Hall.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Jesse Hall on the University of Montana campus is being evacuated.

An alert sent out Saturday afternoon says there is a suspected natural gas leak and that facilities technicians, and EMS personnel are on scene.

People are asked to avoid the area until the incident is resolved.

