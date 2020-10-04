Fire danger remines high in Western Montana and after a large fire in Frenchtown almost got out of control Saturday night, officials want to remind folks it is illegal to burn yard waste this time of year.
The Frenchtown Rural Fire District got a call Saturday night reporting a possible house fire. When crews arrived on scene, a man was burning yard and construction waste and other illegal material, the fire had gotten too big for him to control so crews stayed on scene for a few hours to contain the burn.
Even if the fire was a manageable size it is still illegal to burn yard waste this time of year.
"We want to remind people that burning is and remains closed fall burning only allows for certain types of burning but that hasn't opened yet because of the fire danger that still exists this time of year," FRFD Public Information Officer Mel Holtz said.
Holtz said Fall burning season should open in the next few weeks