MISSOULA -- Waiting in long lines isn't fun, and the Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer's office knows that.
That's why they've introduced a new system to help you avoid long wait times.
Instead of having to go to the Missoula County Courthouse and wait in line just to get a title, or register your car, you can now get in line right from your phone.
Local Resident, Goldie Indreland, was heading into the Courthouse to get in line to pay her taxes, when she found out about the new system.
"I've stood in line before and I've sat in line for hours before, so I wish I would have known about this. I would definitely take advantage of it," Indreland said.
The new system is for any service at the Clerk and Treasurer's office that you'd have to wait in line for. This way, you can get in line while you're at home and then get notified when it's almost your turn.
"You don't know when people are going to show up. I mean this is Tuesday so I'm thinking, 'they're not.' But you never know. You don't know until you walk in," she said.
But now you can know before you walk in.
The County just started using the platform in October and Clerk and Treasurer, Tyler Gernant, said so far so good.
"In the two months we've had it, we've gone from our normal wait time [which] would be somewhere between 45 minutes to an hour, and now we're closer to a half an hour to 45 minutes. So, it's been really wonderful in the few months we've had it," Gernant said.
You can get in line by texting 'Missoula Clerk' at 406-285-7490 or by going to their website and clicking 'Come See Us!'
"They're helping all of us by doing this. It's a good idea," Indreland said.
The line is open every week day from 7:30 a.m. and closes shortly before 5 p.m.