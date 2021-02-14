The Missoula Fire Department responded to the call of a house fire Sunday afternoon.
The fire department says crews arrived on scene just before 2:30 on Valentine's Day. The fire started in a house near the intersection of Johnson and Burlington.
According to the Missoula Fire Department everyone made it out of the house safely and no one was injured.
The Missoula Police Department assisted with traffic a control and Northwest energy inspected surrounding power lines.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Stay tuned to Montana Right Now as we will update you both on air and online as more information becomes available.