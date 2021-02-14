The Missoula Fire Department responded to the call of a trailer fire Sunday afternoon.
The fire department says crews arrived on scene just before 2:30 on Valentine's Day. The fire started in a trailer near the intersection of Kemp Street and Burlington Avenue.
According to the Missoula Fire Department everyone made it out safely and no one was injured. The trailer is a total loss.
The Missoula Police Department assisted with traffic a control and Northwest energy inspected surrounding power lines. Crews left the scene around 5 p.m.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
This article was updated at 5 p.m. Sunday.