No traces of covid-19 found in Missoula wastewater

The City of Missoula took part in a new covid-19 sewage testing program by a Massachusetts-based wastewater epidemiology firm.
Missoula is one of 400 cities across the U.S. taking part in the testing program by Biobot Analytics.
Wastewater samples were taken May 7, 12 and 19 at the Missoula Wastewater Treatment Plant. Results show there are no confirmed traces of covid-19 in wastewater.
Nate Gordan the Lab Manager at the Missoula Wastewater Treatment Plant said testing wastewater can help health officers predict case numbers in the community.
"Recent studies with that type of work have shown that a signal of the virus in wastewater can appear about a week before you see clinical cases in a community," Gordan said.
In a public works committee meeting for the Missoula City Council on Wednesday, Gordan addressed the results to council members. He sees testing as a predictive tool.
According to a press release by the city of Missoula, "People infected with the virus shed fragments of the virus in their waste. The municipal wastewater stream captures all waste from the City’s sewage collection system. By detecting the virus even in people without symptoms, testing could predict case numbers in the community."
The wastewater tests were given at a reduced rate to the city by Biobot for $120 per test, when it normally costs $1200.
Gordan said Montana State University is also testing wastewater in Gallatin County. Moving forward, he wants to see if Missoula can get regular tests through MSU to monitor whether Covid-19 is spreading in the community.