MISSOULA -- The University of Montana dorms might be empty for the summer, but once fall semester hits, there most likely won't be a single room empty.

University of Montana's Director of Strategic Communications, Dave Kuntz, said they're seeing an increase of students returning to campus housing.

He said 25% of students who were living in the dorms last year, are planning to do the same next year. That means upper classman who typically find housing off campus are instead staying on campus.

He said that number has been slowly increasing since 2019.

The University keeps housing costs below market-value, and in the current market, it's almost a no-brainer for college students, like UM Sophomore, Kylin Spangler.

"While the dorm prices aren't necessarily cheap, it's just less expensive than living somewhere off campus," Spangler said.

The University is also getting more Resident Advisor applications this year. RA's get free room and board.

Spangler applied to be an RA but initially, she got put on the waitlist.

"They said that I would be a good candidate, but there were just so many applicants that were returning or new applicants this year. I think that that's partly because of the [housing] prices and just being an RA is a really good deal," Spangler said.

She ended up getting a call back for the job, but UM's Director of Strategic Communications, Dave Kuntz, said spots are limited because more students are staying on campus.

"Students who've been RAs or students who've been in like, the Lewis and Clark Villages, they're not turning over the vacancy rate as much. So, students are doing it for two, [or] three years, instead of just that one year. And so, there's just less turn over," Kuntz said.

During the pandemic, Aber Hall was used as quarantine and isolation space, but this week, UM officials met with the Board of Regents to turn four of the floors back into dorm rooms.

But even Spangler knows of some people who are still working hard to live off campus.

"There are a couple people that I've worked with who are having to get higher paying jobs so that they can live off campus, or they're trying to get into Lewis and Clark villages, but that's a little harder to get into because you have to maintain a GPA," she said.

Kuntz said they're working on a plan to build a new dorm on campus in the next few years. It would be the newest dorm built since the '90s. However, he said the University is confident they'll have enough room in the dorms for those who want to live there in the fall.