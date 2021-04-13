MISSOULA, Mont. — Businesses across the country are still experiencing the aftershocks of the pandemic. However, thanks to Wells Fargo and a local non-profit, certain businesses in five states, including Montana, will see some economic relief.
The non-profit, MoFi got $2.1 million from Wells Fargo’s Open for Business fund.
It’ll support business who’ve already used up government funds, but still need help.
MoFi’s president, Dave Glaser, said getting the grant was a huge achievement.
“I mean it was the biggest win for us, because we knew that instantly when we got that grant, we were going to be able to help 250 small businesses,” Glaser said.
MoFi provides financing and consulting to businesses in Montana and across the Northern Rockies.
Their new Thrive Loan Program will help distribute the grant.
Glaser said they’ve already helped a local custodial business.
"It's a woman-owned business here in Missoula and she needed some capitol, not only for working capitol, but also to repair one of her fleet vehicles for her business,” Glaser said.
That’s just one of the three businesses they’ve already helped in the state.
"One of our first borrowers is in Livingston Montana and his name is Brian and he runs bars and restaurants and Livingston and he said it really simply; he said 'the Thrive Loan allowed me to sleep at night,” Glaser said.
The programs goal is to help cover expenses that the federal Paycheck Protection Program didn’t provide.
"What small businesses were telling they needed was additional and more flexible working capital. Loans that can help with other uses like equipment or working capitol to pay other expenses outside of what the PPP program would allow,” he said.
They’ll offer loans with two years of a interest-only payments and a reduce introductory interest rate of 3%.
Over 12 businesses have already applied and Glaser said he’s relieved that MoFi can help at least some of the businesses that really need it.
"To be able to provide just a little bit of relief for people to start thinking about tomorrow, rather than worrying about today when it comes to their small business, means the world,” he said.
If your business is struggling to get a loan from a bank or a credit union, Glaser said to apply.
You can do that on MoFi’s website.