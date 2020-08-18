MISSOULA -- A non-profit organization moving into Missoula's new library aims to strengthen families an their relationships through education, connection, and partnership.
Families First Learning Lab has called Missoula home for nearly 25 years, but recently, they've been working out of a small office in the old library.
Executive Director, Hannah Zuraff said the new facility will allow her organization to combine their two goals of providing child enrichment and family education.
"We want to be able to create a place where parents and their children feel supported and they're inspired to be able to learn and play together," Zuraff said. "So that's kind of our vision for what we're hoping within this new facility, and for the first time it's all kind of coming to fruition."
The new facility features a play exhibit, family education classrooms, private family consultation rooms and a water room with a water table that mimics the Clark Fork River.
"What's really cool about it is, when you're on that side of the building, you can see the cannon where the water comes from the Clark Fork, so yeah kids can associate what the river looks like," Zuraff said.
She added that she's proud to be leading an organization with such a strong mission.
"I think that it all begins with a child when you're talking about any sort of systemic issues or prevention," Zuraff said. "So being able to support the whole family to lead in those preventative measures for negative outcomes in life is what get's me fired up and excited."
Families First is holding a Community Campaign to raise the remaining amount of money needed to cover the remaining cost of the facility.
If you'd like to donate, you can visit their website here.