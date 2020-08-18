Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 90S EXPECTED FOR THE FLATHEAD VALLEY, UPPER 90S TO 100 EXPECTED FOR THE MISSION, MISSOULA AND BITTERROOT VALLEYS. LOW TEMPERATURES OF UPPER 50S TO MIDDLE 60S EXPECTED. * WHERE...FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, BITTERROOT VALLEY, AND MISSOULA. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. NIGHT-TIME TEMPERATURES WILL BE UNCOMFORTABLY WARM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&

