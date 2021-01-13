power outage
UPDATE

SAINT REGIS, Mont. - NorthWestern Energy reported the power is back on in Saint Regis as of 7:56 a.m. Wednesday.

SAINT REGIS, Mont. - NorthWestern Energy (NWE) reported a power outage in the Saint Regis area Wednesday morning.

NWE wrote in a tweet, crews are on their way to turn power back on as soon as possible. 

