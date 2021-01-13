Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT ...The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * Timing...In effect until 7 PM MST Wednesday, January 13th. * Affected Area...Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, southern Missions and southern Swan Mountains near Seeley Lake MT. * Avalanche Danger...The avalanche danger is HIGH. * Reason/Impacts...Recent heavy snow combined with weak snow structure will result in widespread avalanche activity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel on and below steep slopes is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances. Consult http://www.missoulaavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&