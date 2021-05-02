ST. REGIS, Mont. - NorthWestern Energy (NWE) is reporting an outage affecting 651 customers in the St. Regis area.
NWE reports they have servicemen in route to make repairs.
According to NWE’s Electric Service Outage Map, the estimated time of repair is 5:00 pm.
NorthWestern Energy is aware of an outage in the St. Regis area. We have servicemen in route to make repairs. Thanks for your patience. You can find the most up-to-date outage information at https://t.co/W5gB7EdaFg ^jd— NorthWestern Energy (@NWEinfo) May 2, 2021