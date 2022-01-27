MISSOULA -- Not only are hospitals still struggling to find beds for their patients, they're also feeling the pressure of staffing shortages. That's why many hospitals are offering big-sign on bonuses to get people into the door.
On the Providence St. Patrick Hospital website, there's 167 job postings in Missoula alone and sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000. Benefis Health System in Great Falls has at least 39 openings. At the Billings Clinic, there's 134 and at Logan Health in Kalispell, there's 366.
While that is alarming, there could be hope for the future of this industry coming out of the Missoula College with students like second-year nursing student, Baili Lubke.
"It takes a special person I will say. It's not for everybody, clearly. It's really cool just to see who wants to get involved in that," Lubke said.
It's not for everybody, but Lubke said it is for her. She's already a CNA at St. Pats and despite seeing how hard it is first-hand, she's still pursing it.
"When the pandemic first started, that was when we were in our first semester," Lubke said. "I was so excited to start everything, and I'm like 'I want to work with this,' and they didn't put CNAs into the COVID rooms at first and I was like, 'But I want to learn!'" Lubke said.
Lubke said she'll start applying for nursing jobs in December of 2022.
"I think there's so much opportunity out there right now, and no matter what interest we have, it's just brand-new nurses, brand-new brains that are not burnt out from this pandemic [and] just everything going on in the medical field," she said.
In the meantime, there has been talk of asking the Governor for more help from the National Guard.
ABC/Fox reached out to multiple hospitals for interviews, but the only response was from Community Medical Center who said they wouldn't be able to do an interview do to staffing challenges and that it's, 'all hands-on deck for everyone including leadership.'
