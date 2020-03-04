Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is 'poised' to enter the U.S. Senate race, according to an article from the New York Times.
In the months since he ended his presidential campaign, the democratic governor has maintained he would not run against Sen. Steve Daines.
According to the Times, in the last week Bullock told Democrats he's more willing to run.
In recent weeks, Bullock also met with democratic leaders included Former President Barack Obama and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Bullock has until 5 PM on Monday, March 9 to officially file.
This is a developing story, additional details will be included as they're available.