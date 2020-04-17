PHILIPSBURG - At about 7 p.m. on April 16 local law enforcement received multiple 911 calls about a disturbance at the Sunshine Station near Philipsburg.
A Granite County deputy and a Fish and Game warden were dispatched to the scene and found the suspect using his own car to ram other people's cars, endangering pedestrians.
After failed attempts to stop the suspect, the person hit another person's vehicle and then the deputy's car.
Due to the imminent danger of the situation the deputy fired his weapon. Right now the suspect is dead and his name has not been released.
Montana Highway Patrol, the Department of Criminal Investigation and an independent coroner are conducting an investigation into the matter.
The deputy and warden were uninjured and per officer policy, the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave.
This is a developing story.