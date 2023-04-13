MISSOULA, Mont. - A teen boy has been arrested after a social media post indicating someone had a firearm was circulated among students at Hellgate High School.
Around 12:44 pm, the Missoula Police School Resource Officer assigned to Hellgate High School received incomplete information about the post, the Missoula Police Department (MPD) reported.
Numerous officers responded to the school due to the unknown threat and an on-scene investigation determined the suspect was not a Hellgate student, that the firearm was seen at a location off-campus and that no direct threats were made towards students or staff.
The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was located and arrested in the 900 block of Cregg Ln. and MPD reports a firearm was recovered during the arrest.
The suspect is being held on a probation hold and a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
An investigation is ongoing and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.