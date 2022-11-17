MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of one of the biggest rivalries in the state, the Brawl of the Wild. All eyes are on the coveted Great Divide Trophy. Earlier today, the grizzly locker room seven members of the football team hauled over trophy to find out just how much weight is at stake this weekend. They found out 306 pounds of trophy is heading over to Bozeman for yet another brawl.
For the last year the great divide trophy has been under the watchful eye of the Griz from down below.
It’s being transported by Norm Jones longtime Montanan and friend to the late artist and sculptor of the trophy Dave Samuelson. Jones is keeping Samuelson's legacy alive through the Great Divide, which he's transported in his pickup for the last 21 years. He shuttles it back and forth to the brawl location of the year and all for the moment when one team leaves victorious.
"When they put 300 pounds over their shoulders and running around the field their exerting some energy the same way that they won, they have the right to pack it around,” said Jones.
With all the hustle and bustle that comes with moving the Great Divide, we asked why he's been dedicated to keeping it on the move between the two rivaling schools for so many years.
"It's made for Montana! It aint made for the grizzlies it aint made for bobcats, it's made for Montana and the fans with the grizzlies and the bobcats involved and gives them another reason if they're both not even listed in the playoffs, they still got something to play for once they hit the field,” said Jones.
Norm and the Great Divide trophy plan to hit the road Thursday night to the stage set for the big game. Later the trophy will be stowed away for safe keeping until Saturday where by the end of the night it will either return back to Washington Grizzly Stadium or it will stay at Bobcat stadium.
