Officials give comment on flooding in Missoula

MISSOULA -- Flooding on the Clark Fork River is impacting residents in the Orchard Homes neighborhood.
It's been happening consistently over the past couple of years.
Director, Adriane Beck of the Missoula Office of Emergency Management gave her take on why that is.
"Every year we have different runoff and that runoff changes the natures of the river as far as new channels get formed, old channels get filled in with sediment," Beck said.
She said Missoula is levied throughout the City to keep flooding from happening.
"Where that levy ends is right at that Reserve Street area and that's really where you start to see, if you look at aerial photos, you see that river really just kind of goes all over the place and becomes kind of a windy round of spaghetti," Beck said.
She says they're working with FEMA to address the issue, but have been unsuccessful in getting any grants.
"We're continuing to look at that all the time and trying to figure out a way to not only pay for those grant programs because none of them are 100%, but looking at which ones are eligible for our specific area," she said.
But in the meantime, the water won't wait on those grants so when you reach a flooded area, turn around, don't drown.