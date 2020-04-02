Officials: Missoula Int'l Airport TSA worker "at home resting" after positive COVID-19 test

MISSOULA - ABC FOX Montana is learning more about safety measures put in place at the Missoula International Airport, after a TSA worker tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 17 positive cases of the coronavirus in Missoula County.
And of those 17 cases, one is a screening officer at the Missoula airport.
According to the Transportation Security Administration, the person is currently at home resting.
TSA officials also confirmed that the officer was last working on March 25 and operated in the main checkpoint, working the night-time shift.
Details from a press release went on to say that TSA is working with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor the situation for the safety of other employees and for the traveling public.
Some security checkpoints may be closed, so travelers will be redirected to other security checkpoints.
We made a call to Airport Director Chris Jensen.
Members of the National Guard will be screening all incoming passengers starting on Friday, as directed by the governor, and staff at the airport were being briefed on that on Thursday.
"As passengers exit our revolving doors, kind of our secured area, that there'll be some personnel from the National Guard that will be there, and I believe take their temperature with a non-contact thermometer," Jensen said. "Essentially, if there's no temperature above 100.4F, people will just continue on their way. If there was to be a temperature, I think they would probably pull them aside and have a discussion about where they'd come from."
Jensen added that the airport has been taking proper precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, such as regularly cleaning hard surfaces and practicing social distancing with staff, employees and passengers.
So far, 58 screening officers with TSA have contracted the virus at various airports across the country.
This is the only TSA officer in Montana with a postive COVID-19 case at this time.
In the mean time, if you're an employee or traveler, who believes that you may have been in contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19, you're urged to consult your healthcare provider.