MISSOULA, Mont. - Whether you're deciding on frying or baking everything on the menu for Thanksgiving dinner, safety must come first.
Fire departments first recommend you test all smoke detectors, assuring they function properly. Keep the little ones away from hot food areas. Although, it's a challenge for some, try to keep cooking areas clear of anything that can easily catch fire, such as mittens.
Officials also tell me one of the more common fire-prone scenarios they see on days like tomorrow: not keeping a watchful eye on dinner over an extended period of time.
"Generally stove and oven top fires, because of things we just talked about things get bumped, grease gets spilled and catches fire, the oven gets left on, stovetops get left on, usually those things are caught pretty quickly and would just require a response from of just to make sure everything is out and okay," Captain, Missoula Fire Department.
As accidents do happen, in case of any emergency you're encouraged to call 911 as soon as possible. As always savor every last bite of that turkey and have a happy, safe, Thanksgiving.