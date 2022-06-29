Officials remind public the dangers of leaving kids, pets in vehicles

MISSOULA, Mont. - Fire officials are reminding the public on the dangers of leaving a child or pet alone in a vehicle in hot outdoor temperatures.

"Never leave a child alone in a parked car, even with the windows rolled down or the air conditioning on. A child’s body temperature can rise 3 to 5 times faster than an adult’s. A core body temperature of 107 degrees is lethal," the City of Missoula Fire Department (MFD) said via Facebook.

Additionally, leaving pets in vehicles while the outside temperature is 70 degrees or above may be deadly and can cause heatstroke, MFD said.