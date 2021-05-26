MISSOULA — As the rain continues in Missoula, community members in Orchard Homes are bracing for rising water.
On Wednesday, there were just a few puddles seen on Kehrwald Drive, just off of Tower Street. But, officials warn that can change quickly.
Tower Street was open Wednesday, but the recreation area was closed.
The Public Information Officer for the Missoula County Sheriffs Office, Jeanette Smith, urged residents to be prepared.
"Don't walk in flood waters. If you're asked to evacuate, evacuate immediately. Don't drive in flood waters, avoid them. If you are evacuated, wait until officials give you the go sign to go back in,” Smith said.
On top of that, Smith said it’s important to have your go-bag ready.
"When you think about a go-bag, think about it in terms of what do I need. So, prescriptions...if you have a pet that you're gonna take with you, what would you need to take care of them for a few days? So, just consider those kind of items in that to-go bag,” she said.
On Wednesday morning, residents got flyers with links to important information, like where to check river levels, and how to sign up to get emergency notifications.
"Watch that information that's available to you. Be vigilant in doing that while we go through these rain events that we have,” she said.
Sandbags are available on D Street in Fort Missoula. They’ll be there through May 31st.