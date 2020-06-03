Big changes are coming to 3rd Street in Missoula now that the old Coca-Cola building has been bought. The new owner spoke out today to share what he has planned.
Curt Bowler said he wasn't necessarily looking to buy more land in Missoula but when his church, Sovereign Hope, had to leave their current site he decided to help out.
"I've been a member there for 40 plus years," Bowler said, "They have been looking at this facility and they didn't want to buy the whole thing they just wanted a section of it so my wife and I started talking, you know what? We could condo it up and develop it to make it work for the church."
Bowler owns other property in the area but says this land is unique with a usable structure already in place.
"When you start realizing its land in the center of Missoula with development possibilities, that's pretty hard to find without buying it and tearing something down," Bowler said.
But its more than just this building.
"It's not very often you get four in a half acre of land in the middle of town that could be redeveloped," Commercial Real-estate Advisor Matt Mellott said.
The land was sold only two months after Coca-Cola moved out.
As for the rest of the grounds? Development plans are still in the design phase but they expect to build at least 40 units. Mellott said this project will be a good face lift for 3rd Street.
"Its a good opportunity for a development to meet what the city is after which is to grow in and up rather than sprawl out," Mellott said.
And Bowler is looking forward to the project.
"Gotta keep myself busy," He said.
Sovereign Hope Church has already bought their portion of the building from Bowler and will start remodeling in the next few months.