MISSOULA, Mont. - Some of the 4th of July celebrations that were 'on hold' because of COVID-19 are back, like the Old-Fashioned 4th at the Fort Celebration at Fort Missoula. However, this year's celebration will look a little different.
This year, one big change is the event is free. Since 2020 was hard on many, organizers didn't want an admission price to be a barrier.
Instead, volunteers will be accepting cash donations for the charity Friends of the Historical Museum and the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History. Your spare dollars will go to help fund education programs and preservation projects at the fort.
The event will offer all sorts of activities: old-fashioned children's games, tours of the different buildings at Fort Missoula, antique engine displays, Big Sky Breakout Escape games, miniature ponies and even a visit from Smokey the Bear himself. For your 4th of July picnic, there will be food trucks, sodas and beer available. There'll also be a mobile vaccine unit, so you can get your shot.
Matt Lautzenheiser, the executive director, said bringing the event back is a big deal for the museum.
"Just to see people back on our grounds and out here enjoying the historical museum, enjoying this beautiful location, and all the great history we have in the community," Lautzenheiser said. "It feels wonderful for us as a staff, as our boards and just as a community, to be able to see some of these things we cherish come back."
Because organizers start planning the event months in advance, they stayed conservative in their decision making.
This year, there's not going to be a big pancake breakfast, the iconic big white tent or live music. This way people can still easily social distance.
Instead, there will be a live radio DJ bumping the tunes.
The executive director shared he's already looking forward to bringing back those elements next year.
Festivities begin at 10 a.m. It's going to be a hot one, and with no big tent, you may want to pack your lawn chairs, umbrellas and water.
