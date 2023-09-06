Old Lolo school building vandalism

Missoula, Mont. - The Lolo School District posted on facebook asking the community for help after completing their first day of school in their brand new building Tuesday.

"Asking for your help," the facebook post said. "We’ve had a LOT of vandalism at the old school in the past week. These crimes are expensive for taxpayers."

The school district says they are the ones responsible for coming up with the several thousands of dollars damages cost to fix despite not using the old school building anymore.

The district is not necessarily asking for donations, as they already raised so much from the community to build the new school, but rather, they are asking to "please help us by keeping an eye on the young adults in your home."

The photos attached on facebook are not the full extent of the damages the vandals have caused. 
 

 

