LINCOLN, Mont. - A man driving eastbound on Montana Highway 200 was killed in a rollover accident Tuesday evening.
Montana Highway Patrol reported a 54-year-old man crossed the double yellow line, heading straight for oncoming traffic.
The man overcorrected and went off the right side of the road.
The Onley man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from his Toyota 4Runner. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Dugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.
