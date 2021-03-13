MISSOULA -- In a time where so many things are going online, the University of Montana is partnering with Amazon Web Services to get students job ready.
Nearly everyone these days uses 'the cloud.' Whether it's to stream videos or store photos, UM officials said understanding it is a highly needed skill.
For the past five years, LinkedIn has ranked Cloud Computing as the second most sought after technical skill.
UM officials described Cloud Computing as 'the delivery of different services through the internet.'
The Dean of Missoula College, Tom Gallagher, said it's a skill that can be used in any workplace.
"Everybody needs to know a little bit about the cloud. It's such an important efficiency and business principle for all of us," Gallagher said.
Missoula College is first in the state to offer a Cloud Computing Certification, and now through their partnership with Amazon, students can get access to curriculum and resources to better understand the skill.
"Amazon is essentially the Blockbuster video of information technology resources. They rent it out, you come in and you pay for what you need, and you rent it," Valgenti said. "Then when you don't need it, you give it back. Rather than buying a DVD or video, you just purchase a rental usage of it," he said.
Students have to take six classes to get the Amazon Certification.
It's available to all UM students and can be paired with a bachelor or associate degree.
In the summer, UM will be training other institutions across the state in Cloud Computing, because Valgenti said it's a necessary skill that isn't going anywhere.