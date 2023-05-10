Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...elevated river levels are forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1215 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM MDT Wednesday was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5 feet Thursday, May 18. - Action stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood stage is 7.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&