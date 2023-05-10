Police lights--Vault

Reports of a domestic dispute off school property prompted a Missoula elementary school to go into a perimeter lockdown Wednesday.

UPDATE AT 5:16:

A person has been arrested after reports of a domestic dispute off school property caused Lowell Elementary to go into a perimeter lockdown.

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

The reason for the lockdown at Lowell Elementary were reports of a domestic dispute off school property, according to our reporter on scene.

Residents were allowed to go back to their homes. 

There is no threat to the public.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Lowell Elementary School is in perimeter lockdown due to police activity in the area Wednesday.

Lowell Elementary told us school is running as normal.

