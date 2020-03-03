Update 11:30 a.m.
The Missoula Police Department have identified the person who was hit by a vehicle in the hit and run incident on West Broadway Street Tuesday morning.
MPD said in a release the victim was identified as a 63-year-old man.
According to a release, a witness reported the vehicle involved as a white Pontiac Grand Am with only one person in it. MPD located the driver and they identified them as a 34-year-old man.
The area on West Broadway is clear and all lanes are open for normal commute, according to a release from MPD.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any helpful information to the investigation, is urged to contact Detective Katie Petersen at (406) 552-6279.
MISSOULA - One person is dead after being hit by a car on West Broadway Street in Missoula on Tuesday morning.
The Missoula Police Department said the car hit a person around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, then fled the scene. Officers were able to locate the driver and that person was been taken into custody about 15 minutes later.
Westbound lanes on Broadway are blocked and law enforcement say the area will be shut down while officers investigate.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they're available.