Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE PRAIRIE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE. KENNA MARIE COUTTS-HARRIS, A 4 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, HAS GONE MISSING. KENNA WAS LAST SEEN WITH HER NON-CUSTODIAL FATHER, DEREK COUTTS, AROUND 4 PM ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH IN TERRY. KENNA AND DEREK WERE SCHEDULED TO MEET WITH KENNA'S MOM THIS MORNING, BUT THEY DID NOT SHOW UP. NO ONE HAS BEEN ABLE TO CONTACT KENNA OR DEREK AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR KENNA'S WELFARE DUE TO DEREK'S PAST DRUG HISTORY. KENNA IS APPROXIMATELY 4 FEET TALL, WEIGHS 60 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES AND SANDY HAIR. DEREK IS A WHITE MALE, 5 FEET 9 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 175 POUNDS, BALD, WITH GREEN EYES. THERE IS NO KNOWN VEHICLE OR DIRECTION OF TRAVEL. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON KENNA, PLEASE CONTACT THE PRAIRIE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT, 406-778-7101 OR DIAL 911.

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... The occurrence of moderate/heavy snow. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall will reduce visibility through this evening. Expect quick bursts of heavier snow, followed by more moderate, steady snowfall throughout this time frame.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Multiple snowbands continue to develop and are expected to continue to impact the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys through the evening commute. Varied snow accumulations are expected under the bands with a trace to 3 inches. Brief periods of 1 inch per hour snow rates under the heavier bands are possible. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Changing road conditions from wet to snow covered in short distances are expected with the narrow snowbands. Visibility will also change from good to one-half mile in a short distance. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&