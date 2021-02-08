Fatal car crash stock image

MISSOULA, Mont. - At approximately 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Rob Strauch responded to a snowmobile crash on Edith Peak Road in Alberton.

The MHP report states a south bound snowmobile went off the left side of the road and struck a tree while attempting to negotiate a curve. 

The report states the man was wearing a helmet, however road conditions were snowy. Speed and alcohol are suspected factors.

MHP states the driver was taken to a Missoula hospital where they were pronounced dead.

